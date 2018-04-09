Lesnar and McMahon reportedly clash after Wrestlemania main event

Reports from insiders are saying that Brock Lesnar absolutely went haywire on Vince McMahon when he walked through the curtain after beating Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania 34. It is not clear why but some are saying it was his frustration with Roman Reigns not being the right opponent and the negative cheers the match was getting because of it. After Brock lost his temper insiders said Vince went off and this led to the Universal title being thrown with full force in to a nearby wall by Lesnar. Right now it is unclear whether or not Brock will be on TV anytime soon.

