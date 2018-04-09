Despite Joanna’s protests about her loss the scorecard doesn’t lie

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s protests and complaints about outstriking Rose Namajunas in their rematch on Saturday at UFC 223 won’t change anything. It is true that Joanna did indeed land more significant strikes and strikes overall, but it’s when she connected that counted. She lost the fight to Rose via unanimous decision with a score of 49-46 from all three judges making it hard to argue with the final outcome. Most if not all of the MMA outlets including us here at PMN scored rounds 1, 2, and 5 for the champ Namajunas with Joanna snagging 3 and 4. Here’s a look at the actual judges scorecard…

The judges gave Rose four rounds which may have been a tad controversial but we all agree Rose did enough to win at least three. Because to my earlier point, if a fighter lands random flurries and doesn’t maintain consistency round to round they are going to lose a decision especially if they are the challenger it would seem.

What do you think? Did Joanna really win that fight?