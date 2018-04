Roman Reigns was once again in the main event of Wrestlemania 34 to no one’s surprise, but this time he didn’t win the belt thanks to champion Brock Lesnar smashing the chosen one brutally. To top things off Roman bled the hard way, no blading, and it was sometimes hard to watch even for Roman haters. Check out this display of sheer power that led to the devastation of Reigns and a successful defense for Lesnar…

Please like & share: