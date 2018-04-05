Worst Fighters in UFC History

Conor McGregor, Stipe Miocic, Dominick Cruz and Tyron Woodley are forces to be reckoned with in UFC and in the past that role fell to fighters such as Chuck Liddell, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva. However, for every one of these excellent fighters the world of UFC has had to endure with fighters such as Kimbo Slice who will go down in history as some of UFC’s worst professionals and fighters.

These 3 guys here weren’t able to hit the target in a professional UFC fight even if their life depended on it. In fact, they will probably only be remembered by how laughably bad they were.

Kimbo Slice

Kimbo Slice was really popular in the early 2000s when he was a real sensation in the UFC world as he was unearthed as a diamond in the rough from a bunch of YouTube videos of street fights which weren’t subject to any sort of regulation.

Kimbo’s popularity coincided with the popularity of low quality YouTube videos where people annihilated each other in improvised fighting arenas and he was arguably the best of all of those fighters.

As a result he decided to take his fighting to the next level and fought in the EliteXC where he was 3-1 and this inspired him to try out his luck at the UFC in the Ultimate Fighter. He took in several fights losing to Roy Nelson and Matt Mitrione and winning in a terrible match against Houston Alexander before he was rather unceremoniously released by the UFC.

Emmanuel Yarborough

Emmanuel Yarborough was a successful sumo wrestler who also had a career as a division two offensive lineman. He was hard to miss as he weighed somewhere in the region of 600 lbs and looked like a mountain of a man.

However, all that mass and weight served him no good in the MMA world and he was quickly dispatched by Keith Hackney, a fighter who had a third of Yarborough’s weight which once again proved that technique and ability are much more important than body mass in the world of UFC.

John Alessio

Alessio was the first fighter in UFC history to have a record of 0-5 in his first 5 fights in the competition. He entered UFC as a proficient Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter and a successful kick boxer, but found it difficult to contend with the best mixed martial arts fighters in the world.

He spent 12 years in the UFC, but it would be fair to say that he didn’t set the MMA world alight with his mediocre performances and subpar fights. After his career in UFC finished Alessio started working as a police officer and was actually one of the first responders in the gruesome Las Vegas shooting.