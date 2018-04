Bombshells everywhere. Dana White appeared on UFC Tonight and really opened up. He said both Max Holloway and Brian Ortega said yes to replacing an injured Tony Ferguson in the lightweight title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 this Saturday. He also said McGregor will return this year, Tyrone Woodley brought him a doctor’s note, and Lesnar is coming back to the UFC. Check it out!

Please like & share: