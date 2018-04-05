Conor McGregor went savage on Twitter about title stripping

Never one to shy away from anything when it comes to his feelings, Conor McGregor went straight savage on Twitter about Dana White’s intentions to strip him of his lightweight title for inactivity. Checkout what he said…

You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing cunts.

Whoa there, Tex. This Saturday at UFC 223 we will see featherweight champ Max Holloway face Khabib Nurmagomedov for what Dana is saying will be the undisputed lightweight title. If Conor shows up – expect fireworks.

