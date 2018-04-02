WWE focusing on the following for tonight’s Wrestlemania go home RAW

John Cena, Ronda Rousey and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW. Lordsofpain.net reported that the Undertaker may appear tonight to “answer Cena’s WrestleMania challenge”. Here’s the full preview from WWE about their last RAW before Wrestlemania 34.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle to meet Triple H & Stephanie McMahon face-to-face

* Will Roman Reigns be ready for WrestleMania?

* Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor collide in battle for WrestleMania momentum

* Will The Undertaker respond to John Cena’s WrestleMania challenge?

* Can Alexa Bliss evade Nia Jax until WrestleMania?

* Who is Braun Strowman’s partner?