WTF? White will never book Ferguson vs Khabib ever again

So once upon a time Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson was supposed to happen. That was the “real fight” for hardcore fans of the lightweight division. It was a bout once scheduled for December 11, 2015, and then April 16, 2016, then March 4, 2017, and finally April 7, 2018. Injuries were the culprit and Dana White says he’s had enough of trying to book this bout he told ESPN…

Hell no. I’m never making that fight ever again. Ever.

Dana we don’t blame you and we thank you for asking featherweight champion Max Holloway to replace Ferguson in the UFC 223 main event lightweight championship against Khabib Nurmagomedov.