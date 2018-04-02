What Tony Ferguson said about his UFC 223 withdrawal and the reason

Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson had to withdraw from his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 and the reason is almost unbelievable. Here’s what Tony said on Twitter…

Words can’t explain how hurt, frustrated and angry and in disbelief I am right now. As I was completing my UFC Pre-Fight Media obligations on Friday I had an accident on a studio set that tore a ligament in my knee. My doctor and the UFC doctor both said I can’t fight and one is saying I need surgery, so I will see a specialist to make the final determination on how I can heal up and get back in there to defend my belt ASAP. I want to apologize to all the fans, the UFC, Khabib, my teammates, my coaches, my friends and most importantly my family. Happy Easter to everyone out there, I believe there is a silver lining in this nightmare of reality, because this ain’t an Aprils Fools. Good health and blessings to you all!

So let us get this straight – according to reports he turned to shake someone’s hand and tripped. Tripped… This just keeps getting more ridiculous by the minute. Featherweight champ Max Holloway will reportedly fight Khabib for Tony’s interim title. The Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov bout was to be for Conor McGregor’s undisputed title so this whole situation is confusing. Just put the belt on someone and move on please. The division deserves it.