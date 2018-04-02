Holloway vs Khabib is not an April fool’s joke

Some may be excited by the news that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has stepped in for an injured Tony Ferguson at UFC 223, but most are disappointed. The Ferg vs Khabib Nurmagomedov lightweight title match up was a real pick ’em fight that hardcore fans wanted to see to settle the dispute of who exactly is the best at 155 pounds. Holloway is unbelievably talented and it might be a solid bout, however most are wondering why Conor McGregor didn’t step up. Dana White explained why to ESPN…

I don’t think Conor McGregor could make the weight on six days’ notice. That’s a tough weight cut for him. And Conor is not the guy I want to throw in as a late replacement fighter. He’s a guy I want to make a fight with and have the right amount of time to promote the fight.

He also speculated on the return of McGregor who will most certainly get a shot at the title he will be stripped of at UFC 223.

I think Conor could return in September, and it could be against one of these guys.

What do you think of Max’s chances?