Cormier would face Jones a 3rd time

BloodyElbow spoke with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and he opened up about Jon Jones and the challenges the former champ is facing. Jon has tested positive for banned substances, been in serious legal trouble outside the cage, and just can’t seem to keep his mouth closed when he probably should have. Nevertheless, Daniel would still fight him for a third time if Jones ever comes back to the UFC. Check it out…

I don’t know. I don’t know what he was doing. The only thing I can base an opinion on is from what came out publicly. I don’t think for a second that Jon Jones needed any type of enhancements to compete. I think he’s ultra-talented, he’s a fantastic fighter, he’s very smart in there, and I think he can do whatever he wants, but he chose to do it the wrong way. I can’t change that. All I can really worry about is what I can take care of. If a chance to compete against him arises, then I’ll take it and hopefully, finally vindicate those losses. That’s the only guy that’s ever beat me, and if I can get those back, I’ll be in business.

Do you think Jones will come back and can Daniel Cormier finally win one against him?