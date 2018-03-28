Bisping is down for Liverpool retirement bout

Michael Bisping looked to never shake off the Dan Henderson brutal KO as his legacy and then he beat Anderson Silva, Dan Henderson, and captured the UFC middleweight championship. Since then he lost the belt to GSP and got knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in short order. He’s about to hit 40 and retirement is his intention after his next fight if you believe he’s not going to get the fighting bug again for a comeback. Here’s what he told fans on his podcast via MMAJunkie…

UFC, I’m available. If you want me on that card, you’ve got my number. That’s a nice retirement fight. That’s where I’m from. I am interested in fighting on that card. We’ll see what the UFC comes up with, but yeah, definitely interested, for sure. That would be my last fight.

Who do you want him to face?