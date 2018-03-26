Preview for tonight’s WWE RAW 3/26/18

WWE RAW is live tonight from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH and the Road to WrestleMania 34 is in full effect. Advertised for the show are Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Here’s the full preview from WWE…

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW: * John Cena takes on The Big Red Machine * What’s “Woken” Matt Hardy’s next move? * Braun Strowman needs a WrestleMania partner Braun Strowman needs a WrestleMania partner * Are Stephanie McMahon & Triple H ready for Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle? * Will Roman Reigns be 100 percent for WrestleMania? * Nia Jax’s pursuit of Alexa Bliss continues * Does Finn Bálor owe Seth Rollins a rematch?