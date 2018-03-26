Dustin Poirier says there is ‘championship language’ in new contract with UFC

Speaking with MMAJunkie, Dustin Poirier said his new UFC deal includes “championship language”. This apparently means that provisions were made that if he becomes champ then good stuff happens financially. Here’s what he said via BJPenn.com…

I just rewashed my old contract after my last fight and got a new contract. I got close to my goal. I still believe I’m worth more money, but we’re happy with where we’re at. Me and the UFC are on good terms and like I’ve said, I would fight the rest of my career in the UFC. I want to fight until I’m 35. I would love to do another six years in the UFC, but as of right now I’m happy, and I hope they’re happy. I’m going to keep putting on great shows and putting everything into my training camps. That’s all I can do.

I don’t know how many contracts I’ve had with the UFC, but this is my first contract with championship language in it. We have a plan figured out for when I win the belt, and it’s in my contract. This is my first contract with that in it, and I’ve had a lot of contracts with the UFC. This is the closest I’ve ever come to being a world champion, and everything is happening like clockwork like it’s supposed to.