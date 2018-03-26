Max Holloway says it’s Conor not him that starts it

UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway appeared on The MMA Hour and shock of all shocks – Conor McGregor’s name came up. The two have been slamming each other regularly and sometimes with no reason other than just to get their name in the media. Like now. Here’s what Holloway said about the back and forth via MMAmania.com…

The guy keeps jabbing at me and jabbing at me. And every time I reply they’re like, ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you replying?’ I’m like, ‘Did you guys ever get picked on? You guys like getting picked on? Stand up for your damn self.’ Then the one time I finally — this guy goes and throws a juicy underhand pitch, I take a swing at it and hit it out of the park, and everybody’s all salty. They’re like, ‘Aw, you’re looking for a money [fight].’

Will it ever end?

