White confirms “superfight” is off

UFC head Dana White spoke with the LA Times and confirmed what most of us kind of suspected. The flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson vs bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw bout is officially scrapped. Here’s what he said…

It was never made. Plus, D.J. is hurt and out for a while.

It’s not surprising since DJ has asked in the past for multi-million dollar paydays to fight. His potential bout with then 135 pound king Dominick Cruz was going to be a good one most likely but probably wouldn’t have drawn in big PPV numbers. Johnson’s track record as a draw hasn’t been stellar although the UFC did award him PPV points in his last successful defense against Ray Borg to keep his base pay around the same as it has been. Because of Dillashaw’s name recognition the fight could have very well been the main event for a PPV with a solid co-main and drawn at least 350K buys. I guess we will never know.

What do you think? Should DJ vs TJ have happened?