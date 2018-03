Duane “Bang” Ludwig appeared on BJ Penn Radio to discuss a number of things but one of the most anticipated was his insider information on the potential bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw vs flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson clash. He did confirm what Dana White said about the fight not being offered and negotiations stalling. With DJ hurt it is likely Dillashaw will face former rival Dominick Cruz. Check it out…

Please like & share: