UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker straight up said he refuses to fight Yoel Romero if he misses weight. Yoel was scheduled to fight Luke Rockhold for the interim middleweight title and then missed weight. The now non-title fight ended in the worst way possible with Romero scoring a knockout victory over Luke Rockhold. Check out everything Whittaker said about Yoel and the situation to Submission Radio.

