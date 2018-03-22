Bisping had some savage comments about Vitor Belfort

Michael Bisping participated in a question and answer session at UFC Fight Night 127 in London. After losing his middleweight championship to a returning Georges St. Pierre he began to discuss retirement. The mystery remains of who he will be facing and where it will take place. One name thrown around is Luke Rockhold to close their trilogy but Michael shut it down. It isn’t that surprising if you think about it. If you hated Rockhold as much as Bisping – would you want to lose to the guy in your last fight?

Another name that came up is a rematch with post TRT Vitor Belfort. The first time they fought, Belfort looked like a monster and knocked Michael out (TKO) with a head kick and follow up punches in 2013. Since then, Michael has improved and Vitor is much smaller than he was on TRT. Fans want the Brit to get revenge on the Brazilian but Michael is having NONE of it.

Vitor Belfort is the type of person… I wouldn’t piss on him if he were on fire. I have no respect for that guy. Honestly, I don’t want to share an octagon with him. I don’t want to be associated with him whatsoever. He’s the biggest hypocrite in the world. He’s one of the biggest cheaters in the world. He’s a total hypocrite. He talks about Jesus and things like that, but he’s not a very good person, and he is one of the most prolific cheaters in the sport, and this is a sport for men. This is about martial arts. This is about testing yourself at the highest level. it’s not who’s got the best doctor and who can take the best steroids. So, once gain, I wouldn’t piss on him if he were on fire.

Ouch. Do you want to see that rematch.