What Does Ketogenic Supplements Do to Your Body?

Ketones are an alternative to glucose as a source of energy in our body. They are used via our mitochondria to generate energy that we need in our bodies for our day to day activities. They are produced in our bodies from fat reserves instead of from carbohydrates ingested. There are easier ways of producing ketones through supplements and these are typically what we are looking at in this article.

There are 3 types of ketones that are found in the body. These are namely:

Acetone

Acetoacetic acid

Beta – Hydroxybutyric acid (BHB)

Exogenous ketones are basically supplements that are ingested from outside the body. The liver is the #1 resource in our opinion of ketone production and these are referred to as endogenous. Most of the supplements rely on BHB as their primary source of exogenous ketones bodies. Exogenous ketones are used mostly when it becomes unrealistic for people to fully survive on a ketogenic diet. Exogenous ketones are beneficial in a number of ways and this will be shown below.

Weight Loss

Exogenous ketones are famed for help in weight loss. They reduce general food intake and most people who have been on ketogenic diets swear by them. Aside from appetite suppression, they help in fat burning. Use of exogenous ketones sends triggers to the body about the production of more ketones and this sends your body to look for other sources of energy and it usually translates to burning of fat in the body.

Improves Performance in Athletics and Endurance Exercises

Our bodies have different reserves for energy production that it uses when it is faced with need. If one is looking for energy to enhance their abilities in athletics, the body will use the glycogen reserves. When these are depleted, the body will revert to another source of energy like fats. Use of fats as a source of energy in the body requires great amounts of oxygen that the body cannot afford to lose due to the performance enhancing activity one is engaging in. The use of exogenous ketones gives that extra source of energy that does not require much of the oxygen reserves.

Neuroprotection

Exogenous supplements slow down the degeneration of brain cells that comes with age. It is a known fact that the brain degenerates as we age. This gives rise to diseases like Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Use of exogenous supplements reduces inflammation and hyperexcitability that normally comes with a decline of glucose in the brain. They also boost brain productivity as they are very small in composition and have the ability to cross the impenetrable blood brain barrier with ease. This gives an immediate boost to the brain because you have a supply of energy.

Fight Cancer

Studies have shown that unlike other healthy tissues in the body, cancer cells are unable to utilize ketone bodies effectively. This makes them effective in fighting carcinogens, the cancer causing cells in the body.

In summary, there seems to be many health benefits of exogenous ketones and their use will increase with time once people get the right information about the supplements.