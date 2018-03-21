UFC and Anthony Joshua potential deal is a real thing

Telegraph’s Gareth Davies reported that the UFC wants to sign boxer Anthony Joshua for multiple fights. The most insane part of it all is that Joshua is rumored to potentially be making $500M and Dana White is reportedly having a meeting with key players this coming weekend. It is also being reported that the UFC has applied for a boxing license in Nevada which is not surprising since Dana White made a clear statement to the press late last year that he was testing the boxing waters.

