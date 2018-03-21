Road to M-1 Global MMA Event in Clarksville on Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Clarksville’s Jacob “The Killer” Kilburn (4-1) will face former Island Fights and Maxx FC lightweight champ Elvin Leon Brito (9-5) out of Florida in Angel Fight Promotions’ “The Road to M-1 Global” main event on Saturday, March 24 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. They will be part of four-man tournament that will ultimately result in the winner being able to display their talents on the international stage.

Main Event

Kilburn is coming off an impressive knockout win over Edward Massey (4-2) in the Valor Fights 46 main event in November. The 22-year-old Harris-Holt Martial Arts product has already staked his claim as one of the top up-and-coming featherweights in the region with all four of his professional wins coming by way of stoppage.

Brito is looking to rebound from a three-fight slump which included losses to UFC vet Jim Alers (14-3) and WSOF vet John Mustaki (6-2). “El Bandido” won the Island Fights lightweight championship with a submission stoppage of Socrates Pierre (9-4) in Aug. 2015 and is hoping to get back on track against the young Clarksville upstart as they meet at a catchweight of 150 pounds.

Co-Main Event

In the co-main event Hardrock MMA featherweight champion Ruben Warr (10-8) will meet fellow Kentuckian Will Calhoun III (3-2) in a 145-pound showdown. Warr is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, most recently capturing the Hardrock MMA title against Bruce Ferguson (11-6) last month. And Calhoun is coming off a submission-due-to-strikes victory over Adam Denton (2-2) at Night of Explosion in Clarksville last May.

The winner of Kilburn-Brito will move on to face the winner of Warr-Calhoun and the emerging victor of this four-man tournament will secure their spot on an upcoming M-1 Global card in Russia. It’s a massive opportunity for these these talented prospects.

Women’s MMA Featured Bout

Also on the card is a highly anticipated women’s strawweight matchup as Clarksville’s Jennifer “Miss Macho Jenny Savage” Clausius looks to entertain her hometown fans against Puerto Rico’s Kanisca Feliciano. Coming off a submission win in January, Clausius has attracted a loyal following due to her flashy style and outspoken personality and has been getting solid experience on the amateur circuit over the last few years. This could be one of her final fights before turning pro but the unbeaten Feliciano will be looking for the upset in enemy territory.

There are plenty of other talented prospects on the card each looking to move their careers forward inside the cage. The Wilma Rudolph Event Center is the place to be Saturday night. Doors open at 5 p.m., undercard kicks off at 6 p.m., and the main card starts at 7:30.

Road to M-1 Global Fight Card:

Elvin Leon Brito vs. Jacob Kilburn (150 lbs)

Ruben Warr vs. W. Calhoun III (145 lbs)

Connor Wise vs. Kegan Agnew (155 lbs)

William Hermann vs. Clarence Mathis (125 lbs)

Kanisca Feliciano vs. Jennifer Clausius (115 lbs)

M. Britton III vs. Jeremy Santana (155 lbs)

NOTE: There will be several other fights on the card which aren’t listed here. Find out more info on the Angel Fight Promotions Facebook page. Visit www.M1GlobalUSA.com or call 931.449.9874 for ticket info.