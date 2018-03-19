WWE holds Wrestlemania 35 press conference with Rousey in attendance

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The New Day, Ronda Rousey, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Braun Strowman, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, players from the NFL’s New York Giants and others were attendance at MetLife Stadium today for the official WrestleMania 35 press conference according to Lordsofpain.net. Rousey was highlighted as a participant for next year’s event and then shook hands with the man she put through a table a short time ago in Triple H. Man, the kayfabe era is dead. Check it out…

Please like & share: