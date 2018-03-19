Upcoming UFC events preview

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has some major events scheduled in the near future starting with UFC Fight Night 127 this weekend. A heavyweight showdown between former champ Fabricio Werdum and former M-1 Global and Bellator heavyweight champ Alexander Volkov headlines the card from The O2 Arena in London.

Some of the UK’s best betting sites have Werdum as the odds favorite as he puts his grappling expertise up against the knockout power of the underdog Volkov. In the co-main event Britain’s own Jimi Manuwa is the betting favorite over Polish underdog Jan Blachowicz.

UFC Fight Night 127 betting odds — March 17

Alexander Volkov (+170) vs. Fabricio Werdum (-200)

Jan Blachowicz (+175) vs. Jimi Manuwa (-210)

Also coming up in the first week of April is UFC 223 which will feature the lightweight championship everyone has been waiting for as Tony Ferguson looks to cement his legacy against Russian wrestling powerhouse Khabib Nurmagomedov. The unbeaten 25-0 Nurmagomedov is understandably the favorite in that one.

Also on the card is a women’s strawweight championship rematch as Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to reclaim her title from Rose Namajunas who knocked her out and took her title back in November. If you believe Rose can get the job done once again, you’ll want to take that bet as the lines currently have the champ as the underdog.

UFC 223 betting odds — April 7

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-225) vs. Tony Ferguson (+205)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (-135) vs. Rose Namajunas (+125)

Anthony Pettis (-115) vs. Michael Chiesa (-105)

Al Iaquinta (-125) vs. Paul Felder (+105)

Then on April 14 we have top ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje going at it in the UFC on FOX 29 main event. Both fighters are looking to get into title contention and we know neither one will be backing up. Gaethje is currently the underdog as he looks to rebound from the first loss of his career against Eddie Alvarez back in December.

In the co-main event “The Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit is returning to the octagon against the always formidable and durable Matt Brown, who had all but retired before taking this fight. The odds are dead even on that one and it’s anyone’s guess as to how that one’s going to turn out.

UFC on FOX 29 betting odds — April 14

Dustin Poirier (-140) vs. Justin Gaethje (+120)

Carlos Condit (-110) vs. Matt Brown (-110)