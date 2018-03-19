UFC Fight Night 127 went down on Saturday in London and the Reebok payouts are a joke. I do not blame some fighters for wanting to jump to Bellator after seeing these. Check out the absolutely shameful payouts per MMAjunkie.com…

Get all of the UFC Fight Night 127 Athlete Outfitting Payouts below (as obtained by MMAJunkie): Alexander Volkov: $5,000

def. Fabricio Werdum: $15,000 Jan Blachowicz: $5,000

def. Jimi Manuwa: $5,000 Tom Duquesnoy: $3,500

def. Terrion Ware: $3,500 Leon Edwards: $5,000

def. Peter Sobotta: $5,000 Charles Byrd: $3,500

def. John Phillips: $3,500 Danny Roberts: $5,000

def. Oliver Enkamp: $3,500 Danny Henry: $3,500

def. Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500 Paul Craig: $5,000

def. Magomed Ankalaev: $3,500 Kajan Johnson: $5,000

def. Stevie Ray: $5,000 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy: $3,500

def. Mark Godbeer: $5,000