UFC Fight Night 127 went down on Saturday in London and the Reebok payouts are a joke. I do not blame some fighters for wanting to jump to Bellator after seeing these. Check out the absolutely shameful payouts per MMAjunkie.com…
Get all of the UFC Fight Night 127 Athlete Outfitting Payouts below (as obtained by MMAJunkie):
Alexander Volkov: $5,000
def. Fabricio Werdum: $15,000
Jan Blachowicz: $5,000
def. Jimi Manuwa: $5,000
Tom Duquesnoy: $3,500
def. Terrion Ware: $3,500
Leon Edwards: $5,000
def. Peter Sobotta: $5,000
Charles Byrd: $3,500
def. John Phillips: $3,500
Danny Roberts: $5,000
def. Oliver Enkamp: $3,500
Danny Henry: $3,500
def. Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500
Paul Craig: $5,000
def. Magomed Ankalaev: $3,500
Kajan Johnson: $5,000
def. Stevie Ray: $5,000
Dmitriy Sosnovskiy: $3,500
def. Mark Godbeer: $5,000