Get all of the UFC Fight Night 127 Athlete Outfitting Payouts below (as obtained by MMAJunkie):

Alexander Volkov: $5,000
def. Fabricio Werdum: $15,000

Jan Blachowicz: $5,000
def. Jimi Manuwa: $5,000

Tom Duquesnoy: $3,500
def. Terrion Ware: $3,500

Leon Edwards: $5,000
def. Peter Sobotta: $5,000

Charles Byrd: $3,500
def. John Phillips: $3,500

Danny Roberts: $5,000
def. Oliver Enkamp: $3,500

Danny Henry: $3,500
def. Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500

Paul Craig: $5,000
def. Magomed Ankalaev: $3,500

Kajan Johnson: $5,000
def. Stevie Ray: $5,000

Dmitriy Sosnovskiy: $3,500
def. Mark Godbeer: $5,000