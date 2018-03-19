Jose Aldo accepts the challenge of Jeremy Stephens

Jose Aldo recently spoke with Combate about a potential bout in Singapore on June 23. The opponent is fellow veteran Jeremy Stephens who reportedly asked for the bout personally. Right now Aldo says the UFC is the only hold up…

We already accepted a fight against Jeremy Stephens. We’re expecting it to be in June in Singapore. We’re just waiting for confirmation. The venue and the opponent are certain, they just have to make the decision.

What do you think of this bout? A decisive win for Jeremy Stephens could just land him a title shot.