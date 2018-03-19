Christian Ocon: ‘I wanna be remembered as the GOAT!’

Top 125-pound prospect Christian Ocon tries to improve to 2-0 with his 2nd straight stoppage at Valor Fights 48 on March 31 in Nashville. Before that, the former top amateur fighter chatted with ProMMANow.

How were you introduced to MMA to begin with?

I started wrestling when I was around 12 to get my mind off things and forget about all the struggles I was going through around that time. My mom died of ovarian cancer and my pops got locked up, so I never wanted to leave the wrestling room and get back to the real world — I felt at peace when I was in there. One day my bro showed me a fight, I was probably like 13 — it was an Arlovski fight — I got hooked and after watching a few UFC events I decided that I wanted to do this.

Why have you been so successful so far?

I work hard at what I do. I put all my time into this, my family is my motivation — I want to give them everything! They believe in me and support me 100% so I can’t let them down …

What is your biggest strength as a fighter?

I would say my biggest strength as a fighter is that I’m never happy with “good enough” — I’m always looking to improve in every area.

What’s the most likely outcome for your upcoming fight?

I will finish my opponent by the second round.

How would you like to be remembered when it’s all said and done?

When it’s all said and done I wanna be remembered as the GOAT — the greatest of all time.