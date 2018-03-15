Michael Bisping says DJ needs the TJ fight

With a potential fight with UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw being tossed around, the talk about the all around best fighter has ramped up. Michael Bisping weighed in on the topic of UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson’s claim to the pound for pound throne on his Believe You Me podcast, and what a bout with TJ could do for his legacy.

That is kind of frustrating because Demetrious Johnson, I’m telling you, he probably is the pound-for-pound best. When you look at the way he performs, you think, ‘Yeah, he’s pound-for-pound the best,’ but then you look at his opponents and it’s like, I can look fantastic if I’m fighting my daughter. I can do crazy s**t. I can pick her up and suplex her and put her in an armbar. I could pull off the sickest submissions if I was doing it against a 12-year-old girl. I’m not saying that Demetrious’ former opponents are like that of a 12-year-old girl – maybe 15. You see the point I’m making. Some of the competition has been very, very good but that’s always been the classic, cliche, knock on his career, that the competition hasn’t been as good. Then we hear about TJ vs. DJ and it’s like, ‘Wow, here’s an opportunity where Demetrious Johnson can prove that he can beat somebody like TJ Dillashaw.’

What do you think? Should the fight happen and who do you think should win?