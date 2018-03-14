Uriah Hall loses Costa as an opponent

Paulo Costa has injured his bicep and will not be able to step in to the cage across from Uriah Hall at Fight Night 128 on April 21st. This was to be a jumping off point for the winner hopefully kicking off the beginning of a path to the middleweight title. The event will air on FS1 without the potential fireworks of the Hall vs Costa bout. Here’s what Paulo posted on Instagram about it…

This is not good news for my fans. I had a serious injury, partial breaking of bicipes ligament. I know that you are excited to see me again and I am too , but i need some more time to return to show all my potential to you in the cage, soon you will see me again. Probably in June.

Are you excited for Costa’s eventual return.