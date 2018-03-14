Nunes big favorite over Pennington at UFC 224

Amanda Nunes originally won the UFC women’s bantamweight title by submitting Miesha Tate at UFC 220 in July 2016. She is now riding a six-fight winning streak with her lone UFC loss being against Cat Zingano via TKO back in Sept. 2014.

The 29-year-old “Lioness” has successfully defended her belt twice already, defeating Ronda Rousey via TKO in Dec. 2016 and earning a split decision over Valentina Shevchenko last September. Now she is set to face No. 2 ranked Raquel Pennington in the UFC 224 main event on May 12 in Rio de Janeiro.

There is plenty of MMA online to watch to keep you entertained, but this is one you certainly don’t want to miss live as two of the top female mixed martial artists in the world clash on pay-per-view.

Pennington comes into the bout riding a four-fight winning streak, most recently earning a unanimous decision over former champ Miesha Tate at UFC 205 in Nov. 2016. It was also the bout that sent Tate into retirement.

Prior to that the 29-year-old Colorado native scored victories over Elizabeth Phillips, Bethe Correira and Jessica Andrade. “Rocky” is now 6-2 inside the octagon and has also posted wins over Roxanne Modafferi and Ashlee Evans-Smith.

RatingBet.net lists some of the top online bookmakers showing odds heavily in favor of Nunes (-450) over Pennington (+325). This makes sense when you look at the two ladies’ overall records with Nunes having 15 career wins to her credit with 10 coming by knockout and three by submission. Pennington has a 9-5 overall record with over half of those wins coming by decision. “Rocky” also has three submission wins to her credit and one knockout.

Will Nunes be able to continue her reign at the top of the UFC women’s 135-pound division or will “Rocky” be able to pull off the greatest upset in women’s MMA since Holly Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey back in Nov. 2015? We can’t wait to find out.