UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson still wants to fight UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. He spoke on the MMA Hour about it and called out the UFC to make the fight. The craziest part of it all? DJ doesn’t want to be McGregor 2.0 or another two division champion. In other words, he doesn’t want TJ’s bantamweight belt. Check out everything he had to say about his fighting future.

Please like & share: