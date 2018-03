UFC women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg vs bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes may be on hold for now but Cris still wants to face her. She sees the bout potentially taking place at UFC 226 however unlikely the scenario may be. Nunes is slated to defend against Racquel Pennington at UFC 224 in May so who knows if the stars will align. Check out what Cris said to MMAFighting.

