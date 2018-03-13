Nelson slams Mitrione after Meat Head criticism

MMAJunkie spoke with Roy Nelson recently to discuss a number of things. One of which was his loss to Matt Mitrione in Bellator and the insults chucked his way by Meat Head weeks after. You would think that being the victor Matt would stop talking about Nelson – nope. Here’s what Big Country said:

Matt’s a guy that’s always the pot calling the kettle black. I think he’s still upset because he’s cheating on his wife and stuff. That’s all I heard that whole week – was him cheating on his wife. So I think he has a lot of guilt, and he’s got to take his rage out somewhere. But there’s no cheating on my end. I think he’s just upset because in his heart he didn’t really feel like he won. He wasn’t the best fighter that night.

Ouch.