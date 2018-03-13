Gus says DC played it safe picking Stipe

Alexander Gustafsson lost at UFC 192 to Daniel Cormier. It was a shot at the light heavyweight title despite Gustafsson losing to Anthony Johnson the fight prior. Gus bounced back from the consecutive losses though with two consecutive wins. He knocked out serial killer Glover Teixeira in his last fight and it looked like a rematch with DC was in the works. Enter the UFC and their “money fights”. DC is now slated to fight heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic which leaves Gus out in the cold. Check out what he had to say on The MMA Hour.

