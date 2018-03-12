Why Jeff? Jeff Hardy reportedly gets DWI

Jeff Hardy has been in and out of trouble for most of his wrestling career. He has been so drugged out of his mind at a TNA show that Sting threw up the “X” sign with his arms signaling that a wrestler is not able to continue. Sting then locks him in a scorpion death drop and holds the pin legitimately with Jeff trying to kick out. It was a dark day in pro wrestling.

Jeff has been charged with drug related issues in the past and now he is back in the wrestling news for a DWI. Reports across wrestling sites have confirmed that Jeff crashed his car into a long stretch of guard rail until coming to a stop. The cops showed up and he was inebriated beyond any doubt.

Here’s the initial report from the source that broke it.

WrestlingINC reports that Hardy was arrested in Concord, NC and that the accident happened on Concord Parkway South. Concord is in Cabarrus County. The police report has the accident time listed at 8:11pm. The report also says Hardy ran off the road and struck about 105 feet of guardrail before spinning to the left and coming to rest in the middle of the northbound lane.

WWE has picked up on it and commented:

Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials. Some in the company are saying he could be released which is a shame. Jeff was rumored to have a large push to the main event scene.