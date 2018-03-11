Craziest Brock Lesnar RAW no show rumors yet

Brock Lesnar pulled a no show on a recent WWE RAW and left Roman Reigns all by his lonesome to shoot on the mic about it. There were rumors of contract disputes and his number of agreed upon appearances being up but none of those are as juicy as this.

According to the HereComesThePainHD channel on YouTube it is a combination of things that will make your head spin. First, he claims that HHH not being drug tested along with the rest of the wrestlers. CM Punk also made similar claims and his status as a corporate executive trumps his one as a performer so it would potentially exempt him from being drug screened.

The user also mentions the steroid scandal looming around the corner from an insider that names Roman Reigns among others. WWE reportedly refused a contract extension out of concern that Brock might be named along with their golden boy.

The user also reports that the WWE told Brock that they didn’t really have anything else for him after he is most likely going to lose to Reigns at this year’s Wrestlemania. This isn’t that far fetched since the only other superstar they could have him face off against is Braun Strowman.

Rumors are strong that Brock wants to go back to the UFC anyway so who knows at this point.

