Whittaker and Romero reportedly set for UFC 225 rematch

Chris Taylor broke the news on Twitter this morning that Yoel Romero would be getting his rematch with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in Chicago. The two will face off in and Romero will look to redeem himself after losing a decision to Whittaker in July of 2017. Yoel recently defeated former champ Luke Rockhold and despite missing weight he managed to stay on the UFC’s good side. Dana White has a history of being less than forgiving when a main event fighter misses their target on the scales.

Here’s what Chris Taylor posted:

Breaking! Per sources Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker 2 is a done deal for #UFC225. The title fight rematch is expected to serve as the main event in Chicago!

Are you excited for the rematch.