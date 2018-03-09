McGregor fires back at 50 Cent and it’s awesome

Conor may not have competed in the UFC for a while but his specter still hangs out in the UFC rafters. His name stays on the lips of people like Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar, and other fighters of that level on social media. Rapper 50 Cent can’t seem to keep from trashing Conor either, starting his mouth running back before McGregor vs Mayweather. Conor took to Instagram to post a stinging rebuttal with a picture of a slightly out of shape 50.

Happy International Women’s Day everyone. Get your tits out for the lads, ladies. We love you. Superior genes my big ball sack, mate. I am made of granite. You need a bra. You jabbed up fool. Haha, you should have stayed quiet and promoted that [Floyd Mayweather] fight for me on the free like you did, but you just kept going with them f-cking memes. Your 50, 50. 50-years old. F-ck off. It’s all love though, 50. Serious, you are a mad bastard, but we still proper love a few of your tunes over on this side of the world. I even blasted one of them on the free walking into Madison Square Garden to take one of my belts. It was called, ‘I Run New York’.

Will the trash talk ever stop? Nope.