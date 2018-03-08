Sonnen says Lombard broke no rules against Dollaway

The American Gangsta Chael P. Sonnen says Hector Lombard did not break any rules against CB Dollaway. Hector hit CB twice after the buzzer but it was close enough where a small minority wants to give him a pass. The referee did not get in between Dollaway and Lombard in time and as a result CB was knocked silly and could not continue. Dollaway won via DQ and Lombard faces a possible disciplinary action because of it. Listen to Chael give the history of the “protect yourselves at all times” rule and defend Lombard.

