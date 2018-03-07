Chris Weidman says still no training but hopeful he can start again soon

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman has a tough road ahead. He was once the hottest prospect in the UFC after dethroning Anderson Silva but after Luke Rockhold iced him and took his title it has been downhill. He followed that TKO loss up with a KO loss to Yoel Romero, and another TKO defeat at the hands of Gegard Mousasi. He would bounce back with a hard fought victory over Kelvin Gastelum and does look to be back on track.

It was reported that he suffered a thumb injury forcing him to pull out of a scheduled fight with Jacare Souza and this led to a little heckling from the usual suspects. Undeterred, Weidman spoke with MMAjunkie Radio and elaborated on a possible time frame for a return.

I’m hoping in the next six weeks my health will turn around and I can get a couple training sessions in, get confidence in it that I can use it and then get something booked. I would hope something in the early summer, but the injury I had is pretty serious. Obviously I want to get back to that title fight, and whoever I’ve got to fight to get there, I’m willing to do it.

Are you excited to see Chris fight again?