Check out what Randy Couture thinks Cormier should do to beat Miocic

Former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Randy Couture is no doubt a legend and his dismantling of giant Tim Sylvia to capture the heavyweight title shows he knows a thing or two about game plans. With light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier getting ready to face off against heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic there are a lot of questions about how Cormier can find a path to victory against the bigger Miocic. Randy weighs in and gives his take on what it would require to get the job done. Check it out.

