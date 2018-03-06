Michael Bisping denies Rockhold fight offers and says Luke should stick to modeling

Michael Bisping reportedly wants one more fight and several fighters have thrown their names in the mix. The most prominent is Luke Rockhold who wants a trilogy concluding bout with The Count, but Michael isn’t having it. Despite Rockhold’s claim that he was offered a fight in July it appears through MMAFighting that Bisping is unaware of any offer.

I can categorically on the record state that I have not been offered a fight with on July 7. He shouldn’t be so keen to get knocked out again anyway. Stick to modeling. Judging by his last three fights, MMA certainly doesn’t appear his thing anymore.

Ouch. Would you want to see a third bout?