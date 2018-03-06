Joe Rogan and Dom D’Augustino on the Ketogenic Diet – JRE #994

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan and Dom D’Agostino, Ph.D., discussed the many benefits of a ketogenic diet during episode #994 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Dr. D’Agostino is an assistant professor in the Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and a senior research scientist at the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition (IHMC).

Rogan is a huge fan of the diet and has had great success using the low carb, adequate protein, high fat approach to nutrition. One of the main things we discover through this podcast is that not only is a ketogenic diet helpful with weight loss and improvement in quality of life, but it has also been shown to be beneficial in treating health conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Autism and others.

Strictly speaking a ketogenic diet involves consuming about 90% of your calories from fat and 10% from protein/carbs. A modified approach involves consuming about 70% fat, 20-30% protein, and other non glycemic vegetables. This has around 90% of the benefits of the traditional ketogenic diet and is the diet Dr. D’Agostino follows.

Some keto-friendly foods that Dr. A’gostino likes to use include Wild Plant Sardines in olive oil, canned oysters in olive oil, egg yolks cooked in butter, macadamia nuts, fatty cuts of meat, fatty fish, olive oil, coconut oil and MCT oil. For those who are wondering what other foods can be eaten on this diet, here’s a huge list of ketogenic friendly foods and snacks.

There’s no doubt that refined sugars are a major contributing factor to many of the health issues people are having in today’s modern society. It seems to be more addicting than crack cocaine and heroin combined and once you get used to having it on a regular basis your body and gut start to crave it. A ketogenic diet can help a person break free from sugar addiction, lose weight and help treat a number of health conditions.