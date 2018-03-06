Jonathan Coachman one of several ESPN employees accused of sexual harassment

Jonathan Coachman is one of a few ESPN employees named in a sexual discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed against the company on Sunday by former ESPN anchor and legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence. WWE is aware of the accusations and released a statement.

We take these matters very seriously and are investigating.

Lawrence claims that Coachman employed the “ESPN predators’ playbook”. This is similar to the prison model where a new inmate is befriended by an experienced inmate under the guise of a mentor, or protector and then they demand sexual favors. She also said other colleagues claimed that he sexually harassed them as well. That’s all of the information we could find, but if true we can assume that ESPN is in big trouble in the PR department.