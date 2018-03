UFC 223 will be a blockbuster of a card for two reasons. One is Conor McGregor’s inevitable tirade when they strip him of his lightweight title and two the amount of trash talk between Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor over it. The UFC released a trailer for UFC 223 featuring Nurmagomedov and Ferguson called “Nowhere to Hide”. Check it out.

Please like & share: