Watch UFC 222 PPV live stream

UFC 222 takes place Saturday night, March 3, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt and unbeaten UFC record on the line against Russian standout Yana Kunitskaya. In the co-main event former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar takes on undefeated submission ace Brian Ortega.

The UFC 222 pay-per-view card also features a bantamweight showdown between Sean O’Malley and Andre Soukhamthath, a heavyweight battle between former champ Andrei Arlovski and Stefan Struve, as well as a women’s bantamweight matchup between Cat Zingano and Ketlen Vieira.

The UFC 222 pay-per-view starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and the live stream can be ordered right here in HD for $64.99 (via Youtube).

