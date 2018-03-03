UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya live results

UFC 222 goes down Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris Cyborg returns to put her featherweight title on the line against former Invicta FC bantamweight champ Yana Kunitskaya in the main event. Also, former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar steps in against Brian Ortega in the featherweight co-main event.

Here’s how to watch the UFC 222 pay-per-view live stream online.

UFC 222 results:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski

Women’s Bantamweight: Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Women’s Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Mackenzie Dern via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez def. Beneil Dariush via knockout (forearm) – Rd 1, 0:42

Bantamweight: John Dodson def. Pedro Munhoz via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Middleweight: C. B. Dollaway def. Hector Lombard via disqualification (2 punches after bell / Dollaway got ko’d) – Rd 1, 5:00

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight: Zak Ottow def. Mike Pyle via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 2:34

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann def. Bryan Caraway via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Jordan Johnson def. Adam Milstead via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Video Highlights:

Late punches from Hector Lombard against CB Dollaway gets him disqualified

Just a tad after the bell by Hector Lombard… #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/xfJT0FlgTo — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 4, 2018