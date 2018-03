If you believe the Tito in this video then you believe he would accept a third fight with the man who knocked him out twice in the UFC. Chuck Liddell has called out Tito for a potential fight in Bellator and for a while Ortiz was quiet following the first call outs – he’s not quiet anymore. In this video he tells TMZ that the Liddell fight is the only fight he would take right now. Check it out!

