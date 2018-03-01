Miesha Tate no longer cares about the Jones sob stories

Miesha Tate is among the many that feel Jon Jones brought about his latest bout of bad luck on himself and got what he earned. He had his license revoked by the CSAC and was given a hefty fine for failing another USADA test on top of lying about related issues with his manager’s admitted help. Tate opened up on a recent episode of MMA on Sirius XM via MMAmania.com.

The thing is, I don’t really care at this point if he comes back because I’ve lost the motivation and the interest, and the faith that I have in Jon Jones has been lost. Now maybe in three, four years, if he gets a great suspension [from the USADA], if he gets the book thrown at him and he really does make those changes, maybe he has a chance at restoring [his legacy], but at this point I just don’t care anymore. I don’t care. I’m over Jon Jones. I’m done with it. I don’t want to hear his sob story. I felt sorry for the first, second time he kind of had me. But it’s like, fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, I mean, come on, am I waiting for a fourth now? I just don’t — I’m over it.

What do you think? Do you feel the same way as Tate?