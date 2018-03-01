Fitch headed to Bellator

MMA Fighting is reporting that Jon Fitch is headed to Bellator. Fitch was often criticized for being a human blanket in the cage just taking opponents down and keeping them there. UFC head Dana White agreed with the criticism and when Jon lost to Demian Maia he was released. He was 1-2 and that was enough for White to justify the release.

Bellator has a pretty full welterweight division and Fitch will have his hands full with Rory MacDonald if he can earn himself a title shot.